If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Tom Green County, Texas this week, we've got the information here.

    • Tom Green County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Forsan High School at Christoval High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Christoval, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Early High School at Grape Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: San Angelo, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

