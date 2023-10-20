Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Taylor County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Taylor County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Merkel High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Jacksboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.