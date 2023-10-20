When the SMU Mustangs play the Temple Owls at 7:00 PM on Friday, October 20, our projection model predicts the Mustangs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

SMU vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-21) Under (54.5) SMU 40, Temple 13

Week 8 AAC Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mustangs' implied win probability is 94.1%.

The Mustangs have won twice against the spread this season.

SMU has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

None of the Mustangs' five games has hit the over this season.

SMU games average 60 total points per game this season, 5.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 10.0% chance of a victory for the Owls.

The Owls are winless against the spread so far this season in five games with a set total.

Temple is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 21 points or greater this season.

Owls games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The average point total for Temple this year is 1.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Mustangs vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 33.3 17 47 10 19.7 24 Temple 21.9 35.6 26.5 30 15.7 43

