If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Orange County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Brown County
  • Lubbock County
  • Dallas County
  • El Paso County
  • Willacy County
  • Denton County
  • Travis County
  • Harris County
  • Starr County
  • Upshur County

    • Orange County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Splendora High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridge City High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Sour Lake, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.