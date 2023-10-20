The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Friday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 5 of the ALCS all knotted up at 2-2.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

5:07 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Justin Verlander

Fox Sports 1

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Garver has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (59 of 93), with more than one hit 21 times (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 40.9% of his games this season (38 of 93), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings