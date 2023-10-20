Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Marcus Semien (hitting .163 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up at 2-2 ahead of Game 5 of the ALCS.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- In 72.5% of his games this year (124 of 171), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 55 of those games (32.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Semien has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (69 of 171), with more than one RBI 22 times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 56.1% of his games this year (96 of 171), he has scored, and in 23 of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.