Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kyle Tucker (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the ALCS. The series is all tied up at 2-2.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Tucker has recorded a hit in 113 of 165 games this season (68.5%), including 41 multi-hit games (24.8%).
- He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (27 of 165), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 67 games this season (40.6%), including 30 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this year (73 of 165), he has scored, and in 21 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.