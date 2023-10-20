Jonah Heim vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up at 2-2 ahead of Game 5 of the ALCS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while batting .258.
- Heim has recorded a hit in 91 of 137 games this season (66.4%), including 31 multi-hit games (22.6%).
- Looking at the 137 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (13.9%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.1% of his games this season, Heim has driven in at least one run. In 23 of those games (16.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored at least once 49 times this year (35.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8).
