If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Jack County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Travis County
  • Harris County
  • Willacy County
  • Brown County
  • Lubbock County
  • Williamson County
  • Upshur County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Jefferson County
  • Starr County

    • Jack County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Merkel High School at Jacksboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Jacksboro, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.