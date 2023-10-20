Is there high school football on the docket this week in Grayson County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Whitewright High School at Trenton High School