Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Goliad County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Goliad County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Goliad High School at Edna High School