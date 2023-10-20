If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Gillespie County, Texas this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Gillespie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Stockdale High School at Harper High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Harper, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

