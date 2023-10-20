Dominic Stephan Stricker's run in the Swiss Indoors Basel in Basel, Switzerland has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Ugo Humbert. Stricker's odds to win it all at St. Jakobshalle Basel are +1000, fifth-best in the field.

Stricker at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Stricker's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 27 (at 9:20 AM ET), Stricker will meet Humbert, after beating Casper Ruud 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Stricker is currently listed at +140 to win his next match versus Humbert.

Stricker Stats

Stricker is coming off a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 victory over No. 8-ranked Ruud in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In nine tournaments over the past 12 months, Stricker has gone 20-9 and has not won a title.

In five tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Stricker has gone 13-4.

Through 29 matches over the past year (across all court types), Stricker has played 28.4 games per match. He won 52.0% of them.

On hard courts, Stricker has played 17 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 29.6 games per match while winning 53.2% of games.

Over the past year, Stricker has won 82.9% of his service games, and he has won 23.0% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Stricker has claimed 24.3% of his return games and 82.7% of his service games.

