Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coryell County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Coryell County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Gatesville High School at Madisonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Madisonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evant High School at Lometa High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lometa, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
