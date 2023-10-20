Game 5 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros will take place on Friday, October 20 at Globe Life Field, with Jordan Montgomery taking the ball for the Rangers and Justin Verlander taking the mound for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:07 PM ET. The series is currently tied 2-2.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -105. The contest's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 65, or 59.6%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 65-44 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (59.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in 27, or 65.9%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +200 2nd 1st

