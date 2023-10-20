The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the fifth game of the ALCS on Friday at 5:07 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The teams split the first four games of the series and would move within a win of the World Series with a victory in this matchup. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Rangers and Justin Verlander is set to start for the Astros.

The favored Rangers have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Time: 5:07 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Astros contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Houston's past three games has been 9.2, a streak in which the Astros and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have come away with 27 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won 27 of its 41 games, or 65.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 89 of its 170 games with a total this season.

The Astros are 9-11-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 35-25 57-50 63-53 29-22

