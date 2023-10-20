Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 20.

The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Astros and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

The Astros have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those contests.

Houston has a mark of 24-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

