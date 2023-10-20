Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 20.
The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Astros and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.
- When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.
- The Astros have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those contests.
- Houston has a mark of 24-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).
- Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 11
|@ Twins
|W 3-2
|Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan
|October 15
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 16
|Rangers
|L 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 18
|@ Rangers
|W 8-5
|Cristian Javier vs Max Scherzer
|October 19
|@ Rangers
|W 10-3
|Jose Urquidy vs Andrew Heaney
|October 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 22
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
