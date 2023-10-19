The Anaheim Ducks (1-1) host the Dallas Stars (1-0-1) after Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick in the Ducks' 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. The matchup on Thursday starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here is our pick for who will claim the victory in Thursday's matchup.

Stars vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Ducks 4, Stars 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+200)

Ducks (+200) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Ducks Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars had a 47-21-14 record overall, with a 9-18-27 record in contests that required overtime, last season.

Dallas was 12-6-15 (39 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

In the 14 games last season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas took 20 points from the 19 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-5-8 record).

The Stars were 48-8-8 when they scored three or more goals (to record 104 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 15-6-8 record (38 points).

In games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).

The Stars were outshot by their opponent in 41 games, going 18-13-10 to record 46 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Stars Rank Stars AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 14th 31.9 Shots 28.4 28th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 5th 25% Power Play % 15.72% 31st 3rd 83.47% Penalty Kill % 72.14% 31st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.