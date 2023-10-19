Coming off a hat trick last time out, Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks host the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Stars vs Ducks Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars scored last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Stars' 25% power-play conversion rate was fifth-best in the league.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60.1% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.4% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks gave up 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.

Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.

With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), the Ducks were 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks' power-play percentage (15.72) ranked them 31st in the league.

Ducks Key Players