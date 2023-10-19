The Dallas Stars' (1-0-1) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for a Thursday, October 19 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (1-1) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Chase Wheatcroft C Out Undisclosed

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Leo Carlsson C Out Lower Body Brock McGinn LW Out Undisclosed Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles

Stars vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Stars Season Insights (2022-23)

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Dallas conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Anaheim conceded 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.

Stars vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-250) Ducks (+200) 6

