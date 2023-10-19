The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 of the ALCS.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Garver has gotten a hit in 59 of 92 games this season (64.1%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (22.8%).

Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (19.6%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has had an RBI in 33 games this season (35.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings