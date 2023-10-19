After going 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:03 PM ET on Thursday. The Rangers own a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 of the ALCS.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

In 72.1% of his games this year (93 of 129), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.9% of his games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 62 of 129 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .263 AVG .291 .296 OBP .320 .352 SLG .461 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 42/8 1 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings