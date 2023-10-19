Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on October 19 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-1.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 123 games this year (of 170 played), and had multiple hits in 55 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 69 games this season (40.6%), with two or more RBI in 22 of those contests (12.9%).
- In 56.5% of his games this year (96 of 170), he has scored, and in 23 of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Urquidy (3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
