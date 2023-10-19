How to Stream the MacArthur High School - Houston vs. Westfield High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, Westfield High School will host MacArthur High School - Houston in a matchup between 6A - District 14 teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
MacArthur vs. Westfield Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Spring, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Logos Preparatory Academy at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at James E Taylor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Park at Langham Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Northbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook High School at Kingwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Humble High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Galena Park, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Klein Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Klein, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A Plus Academy at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy High School at Cinco Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayde Creek High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dickinson High School at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barbers Hill High School at Kingwood Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran South Academy at Second Baptist School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Christian at Allen Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goose Creek Memorial High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dekaney High School at Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Woods High School at Bridgeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Oak High School at Waller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Waller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Alief Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nederland High School at Galena Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Galena Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Cypress Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Spring Woods High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paetow High School at Seven Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hargrave High School at Lumberton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lumberton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Houston at Jersey Village High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Lakes High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C E King High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Cypress Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.