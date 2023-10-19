How to Stream the Lake Worth High School vs. Western Hills High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Thursday, October 19, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Western Hills High School will meet Lake Worth High School in Fort Worth, TX.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake Worth vs. Western Hills Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Byron Nelson High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School - Southlake at VR Eaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Northwest , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Azle Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everman High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Keller, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Paschal High School at Chisholm Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
