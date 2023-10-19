Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Fancy a bet on Robertson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jason Robertson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Robertson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Robertson had a plus-minus rating of +37, and averaged 18:50 on the ice.

He had a goal in 36 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

In 42 of 82 games last season, Robertson had an assist -- and 16 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

The Ducks conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential at -129.

