Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Hays County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Chambers County
  • Angelina County
  • Fannin County
  • Gillespie County
  • Cass County
  • Tyler County
  • Nolan County
  • Wise County
  • Milam County
  • Knox County

    • Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Our Lady of the Hills High School at San Marcos Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Wagner High School at Hays High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Buda, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Douglass MacArthur High School at Lehman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: San Antonio , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Travis High School at Dripping Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Dripping Springs, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wimberley High School at Navarro High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Seguin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.