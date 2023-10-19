The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Gregg County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fairhill School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Pine Tree High School at Hallsville High School