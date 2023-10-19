How to Stream the Byron Nelson High School vs. Central High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Byron Nelson High School plays away from home against Central High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, October 19.
Byron Nelson vs. Central High Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Keller, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Sunset High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School - Southlake at VR Eaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Northwest , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Worth High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Azle Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everman High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Keller, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Paschal High School at Chisholm Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
TBD at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billy Ryan High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sherman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prosper High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
