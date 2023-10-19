The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros take the field in Game 4 of the ALCS, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. The Rangers are ahead 2-1.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Urquidy

Urquidy (3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Urquidy enters the game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Urquidy will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.9 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (10-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, Oct. 7, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.7 walks per nine across 34 games.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 28 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 34 appearances and finished 14 of them without allowing an earned run.

Andrew Heaney vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They are batting .259 for the campaign with 222 home runs, seventh in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Astros four times this season, allowing them to go 14-for-70 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI in 19 2/3 innings.

