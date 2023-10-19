Game 4 of the ALCS will feature the Texas Rangers playing host to the Houston Astros. The Rangers will hope to extend their series lead and move closer to the World Series when action gets underway on Thursday starting at 8:03 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, live from Globe Life Field. Andrew Heaney will start for the Rangers and Jose Urquidy is set to start for the Astros.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Astros and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been victorious in 27, or 65.9%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a record of 24-12 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 88 of its 169 games with a total.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 9-11-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 34-25 57-50 63-53 28-22

