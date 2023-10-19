Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 19.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those games.

This season, Houston has come away with a win 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (827 total).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

