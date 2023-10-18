The New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the UTEP Miners (2-5) in a CUSA matchup on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 48.5 points.

New Mexico State is totaling 30.0 points per game on offense (60th in the FBS), and ranks 52nd defensively with 23.1 points allowed per game. UTEP is accumulating 359.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (91st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 381.7 total yards per game (79th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

New Mexico State vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline New Mexico State -3.5 -105 -115 48.5 -115 -105 -165 +135

Looking to place a bet on UTEP vs. New Mexico State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UTEP Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Miners are gaining 359.3 yards per game (-72-worst in college football) and giving up 384.7 (76th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Miners are putting up 21.7 points per game in their past three games (-49-worst in college football), and conceding 27.7 per game (-17-worst).

UTEP is gaining 209.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-17-worst in the nation), and giving up 204.7 per game (25th-worst).

In their past three games, the Miners have run for 150.0 yards per game (15th-worst in college football), and allowed 180.0 on the ground (-52-worst).

The Miners have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

In UTEP's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Week 8 CUSA Betting Trends

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

UTEP hase gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

UTEP has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

UTEP has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on UTEP to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 947 yards (135.3 ypg) while completing 56.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Torrance Burgess Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 452 yards, or 64.6 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Burgess has also chipped in with eight catches for 117 yards.

Deion Hankins has rushed for 442 yards on 92 carries with two touchdowns.

Kelly Akharaiyi has totaled 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 513 (73.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has caught 18 passes and compiled 311 receiving yards (44.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith has racked up 191 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Maurice Westmoreland has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

UTEP's tackle leader, Tyrice Knight, has 66 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Trez Moore has a team-leading one interception to go along with six tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.