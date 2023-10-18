According to our computer projections, the Sam Houston Bearkats will defeat the Florida International Panthers when the two teams come together at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium on Wednesday, October 18, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Sam Houston vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sam Houston (-9.7) 43 Sam Houston 26, Florida International 17

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats put together a 3-4-0 ATS record last year.

Bearkats games went over the point total twice last season.

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Two of the Panthers' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Bearkats vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 11.2 24.7 28 35 9 25 Florida International 19.7 27 20 29 19.3 24.3

