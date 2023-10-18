Best Bets & Odds for the New Mexico State vs. UTEP Game – Wednesday, October 18
CUSA opponents will clash when the New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) battle the UTEP Miners (2-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is New Mexico State vs. UTEP?
- Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UTEP 24, New Mexico State 23
- New Mexico State has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.
- UTEP has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.
- The Miners have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 60.0% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UTEP (+3)
- New Mexico State has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Aggies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- UTEP has covered the spread twice this season.
- This season, the Miners have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to go over Wednesday's over/under of 47.5 points three times this season.
- There has been just one game featuring UTEP this season with more combined scoring than Wednesday's point total of 47.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 47.7 points per game, 0.2 points more than the point total of 47.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
New Mexico State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.1
|46.5
|54.2
|Implied Total AVG
|28.6
|27
|29.7
|ATS Record
|2-2-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|2-0-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
UTEP
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.4
|52.5
|48.9
|Implied Total AVG
|27.6
|28.3
|27
|ATS Record
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
