Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 8:03 PM ET on Wednesday. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 lead in the series entering Game 3 of the ALCS.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Brantley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
- Brantley has picked up a hit in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (15.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Brantley has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%).
- In seven of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (13-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
