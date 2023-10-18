On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 lead in the series ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

In 71.9% of his games this season (92 of 128), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (25.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (7.0%), leaving the park in 2.0% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has driven in a run in 35 games this year (27.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 61 of 128 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .263 AVG .291 .296 OBP .320 .352 SLG .461 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 42/8 1 SB 6

