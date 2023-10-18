Josh Jung -- batting .270 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 series lead.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Jung has had a hit in 89 of 129 games this year (69.0%), including multiple hits 39 times (30.2%).

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has driven in a run in 43 games this season (33.3%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this season (41.1%), including 24 games with multiple runs (18.6%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings