The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the series heading into Game 3 of the ALCS.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas with 156 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

In 77.8% of his 126 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.

In 32 games this year, he has gone deep (25.4%, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 57 games this year (45.2%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 53.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.8%.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings