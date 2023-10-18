Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 lead in the series going into Game 3 of the ALCS.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- In 63.5% of his 167 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49.7% of his games this season (83 of 167), with two or more runs 22 times (13.2%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
