On Monday, October 16 at 4:37 PM ET, the Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Framber Valdez will get the call for the Astros, while Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for the Rangers. The Rangers currently lead the series 1-0.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Rangers have +100 odds to win. The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.45 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to wager on the Rangers' game versus the Astros but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (+100) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to take down the Astros with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.00.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 116 games this season and won 62 (53.4%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 58-50 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (53.7% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 4-2 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have come away with 27 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won 19 of 36 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +200 1st 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.