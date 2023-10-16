The ALCS continues on Monday when the Houston Astros play host to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the series when the game begins at 4:37 PM ET on FOX. Framber Valdez is starting for the Astros and Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Eovaldi has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/4/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 10/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

