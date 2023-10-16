Leody Taveras vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 95 of 149 games this year, with multiple hits 39 times.
- Looking at the 149 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (9.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 46 games this season (30.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this season (36.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.