Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 16 at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 13th in slugging.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 112 games this year (of 162 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (27 of 162), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 67 games this year (41.4%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 30 of those games (18.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 72 times this year (44.4%), including 20 games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

Rangers Pitching Rankings