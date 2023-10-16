Josh Jung vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Josh Jung (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 4:37 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 lead in the series going into Game 2 of the ALCS.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Jung enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474 with one homer.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 89 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- In 16.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has an RBI in 43 of 128 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.45), 13th in WHIP (1.126), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
