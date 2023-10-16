Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .311.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 69.5% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (31 of 95), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 52 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
