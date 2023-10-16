On Monday, Jeremy Pena (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 1-0.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Pena has recorded a hit in 102 of 154 games this season (66.2%), including 43 multi-hit games (27.9%).

In 6.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.0% of his games this season, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.9% of his games this year (63 of 154), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings