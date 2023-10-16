Cowboys vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys' (3-2) injury report has 13 players listed ahead of their Monday, October 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). It starts at 8:15 PM at SoFi Stadium.
The Cowboys faced the San Francisco 49ers in their last game, losing 42-10.
The Chargers' last game was a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Markquese Ball
|S
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chuma Edoga
|OG
|Illness
|Questionable
|Donovan Wilson
|S
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|C.J. Goodwin
|CB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Damone Clark
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nahshon Wright
|CB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Neville Gallimore
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Leighton Vander Esch
|LB
|Neck
|Out
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Juanyeh Thomas
|S
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Groin
|Questionable
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Derwin James
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Trey Pipkins
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Heel
|Doubtful
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Back
|Questionable
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Wrist
|Questionable
Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cowboys Season Insights
- The Cowboys are totaling 327.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank eighth, allowing 292.0 yards per contest.
- The Cowboys are averaging 26.8 points per game on offense this season (sixth in NFL), and they are giving up 16.6 points per game (seventh) on defense.
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best by surrendering just 168.6 passing yards per game. They rank 19th on offense (203.0 passing yards per game).
- Dallas is averaging 124.4 rushing yards per game on offense (eighth in the NFL), and ranks 22nd on defense with 123.4 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With 11 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against five turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), the Cowboys' +6 turnover margin is the third-best in the NFL.
Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-125), Chargers (+105)
- Total: 51 points
