The ALCS continues on Monday when the Houston Astros play host to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the series when the game begins at 4:37 PM ET on FOX. Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Rangers and Framber Valdez is the Astros' starter for the contest.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are seventh in baseball with 222 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston is sixth in baseball with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .259 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.281).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Valdez has 20 quality starts under his belt this season.

Valdez is trying to secure his 29th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers - Away - - 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away - -

