Sunday, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers and Jordan Montgomery, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the ALCS..

He is back in action for the first time since October 11, when he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Twins.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Brantley has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), with multiple hits six times (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Brantley has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.

In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings